Internship inspires West Union high school student’s career path

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Morgan Rhoades is a West Union High School senior completing her mental health counseling internship with the Adams County Health Department.

As a sophomore, Morgan took the Future Plans Assessment through the GRIT Project. Her results indicated a solid pathway to counseling. The internship came about through the collaborative efforts of the Children’s Coalition, Building Bridges to Careers, and the GRIT Project.

Amy Queen of The GRIT Project and Adams County Ohio Valley School District explained, “Several weeks ago, I spoke in front of a classroom Morgan was sitting in. Shortly after the class visit, Morgan was in my office at West Union High School, wanting to learn more and investigating her opportunities for her future. She said, “I want to be a part of GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together). We then looked at her Future Plans Assessment, and her results aligned perfectly with interning with the Adams County Health Department. We began pulling everything together. She took the first step by coming to my office. Morgan is a fierce force forward for making a difference. I am very proud of her and thankful Superintendent Wallace, Principal Roades, and the Educators at WUHS are invested in making a difference for our students.”

Head of Behavioral Health Courts Division Tara Plymesser of the Adams County Health Department described Rhoades as a “good listener.” She explained that Rhoades’ internship is paid, and she is eligible for a more extended internship beginning in June.

Rhoades plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall, saying, “It’s been going very well, and I’m learning a lot of new things.” Her favorite part of the internship has been meeting clients at the jail. She said, “I didn’t know much about this field before, but I want to help people.” She sees herself staying close to Adams County but commented, “I’m open to anywhere.”