Kathryn Ann Musser 75 of Mancheste,r Ohio, passed away on February 6, 2024 at home. Kathryn was born October 24, 1948 in Adams County, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband Walter Richard Musser, Sr., who she had married May 15, 1967l; her mother, Nora Mae Smith Allgood; her father Willie Allgood; son, Jerry Allen Musser; Saundra Musser of Peebles, Ohio; brother, James Edward Allgood; brother, William Emanuel Allgood; brother, Robert Lee Allgood; Robert Eugene Hodge, Jr., Angela Jane Hodge, John Matthew Peacock, nephew.

Kathryn is survived by her long-time partner, Robert Bruce Rader of Manchester, Ohio; two sons, Willie Thomas Musser and Delta Marrs of Blue Creek, Ohio and Walter and Rita Musser of Tennessee; four grandchildren that she raised and several more grandchildren and several great great great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; two brothers, Roger and Roberta Allgood of Otway, Ohio and Jimmy Allgood of McDermott, Ohio; four sisters, Mary and Robert Hodge of McDermott, Ohio, Susie and Jack Huston of Greenfield, Ohio, Stella Burns of Hillsboro, Ohio and Christine and Robert Murta of Portsmouth, Ohio.

Kathryn was the most friendly person you could ever meet. She loved butterflies and birds and even her cats and dogs. She loved her family and friends and was a very outgoing and lovable person who always had a smile on her face that lit up the room. She loved life and she loved the Lord. She had many Facebook friends and family, she loved the Serenity Prayer and she was always a go-to person when you needed to talk to someone, always giving excellent advice. She was always caring and always took the time to hear what you had to say and she helped in any way that she could. She always gave words of wisdom and love and character and she will be greatly missed and greatly loved by everyone that she had knew.