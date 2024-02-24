SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Kylie Silvia
SCHOOL:
West Union High School/OVCTC
PARENTS:
Alisha Boldman
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cheerleading, Soccer
FAVORITE SPORT:
Cheerleading
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Being part of a team
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The drama
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Winning first place at SHL this year
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Priscilla Block
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Bora Bora
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Best Of Me”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
The Rookie
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
Language Arts
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Listening to music
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Priscilla Block
FUTURE PLANS:
To become a Kindergarten teacher