SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Kylie Silvia

SCHOOL:

West Union High School/OVCTC

PARENTS:

Alisha Boldman

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cheerleading, Soccer

FAVORITE SPORT:

Cheerleading

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Being part of a team

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The drama

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Winning first place at SHL this year

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Priscilla Block

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Bora Bora

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Best Of Me”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

The Rookie

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

Language Arts

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Listening to music

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Priscilla Block

FUTURE PLANS:

To become a Kindergarten teacher