Submitted by Kelly Boerger

Congratulations to the North Adams Beta Club members for a successful trip to the recent State Convention. A special congratulations to the following members for placing in the Top Three in thier categories:

• Agriscience test 9th grade – Haylee Arthur, 1st place

• Agriscience Test 10th grade – Beau Hesler, 1st place

• Agriscience Test 11th grade – Anna Armstrong, 1st place

• Agriscience test 12th grade – David Raines, 1st place

• Biomedical Test 10th grade – Addison Shupert, 1st place

• French Test 9th grade – Myla Wolke, 1st place

• French Test 11th grade – Jimmy Hickey, 2nd place

• Language Arts Test 10th grade – Preston Call, 3rd place

• Science Test 9th grade – Zaylee Eldridge, 3rd place

• Science Test 12th grade – Bransyn Copas, 1st place

Social Studies test 9th grade – Elizabeth Raines, 3rd place

• Social Studies Test 11th grade – Jayce Rothwell, 1st place

• Spanish Test 10th grade – Randall Dunkin, 3rd place

• Black and White Photography Division 2 – Chloe Baker, 1st place

• Color Photography Division 1 – Emmy Holt, 1st place

• Color Photography Division 2 – Kirsten Campbell, 3rd place

• Digital Art Division 1 – Alaina Chaffin, 1st place

• Digital Art Division 2 – Boston Crawford, 1st place

• Drawing Division 1 – Dakota McIntosh, 2nd place

• Drawing Division 2 – Alanna Mays, 1st place

• Fiber Arts Division 1 – Madilyn Hafer, 3rd place

• Fiber Arts Division 2 – Anna Shelton, 3rd place

Jewelry creation Division 1 – Paige Evans, 3rd place

Mixed Media Division 2 – Taylor McIntire, 2nd place

Onsite drawing Division 1 – Emmalynn Jamison, 2nd place

Onsite drawing Division 2 – Ryan Shelton, 2nd place

Onsite painting Division 2 – Ava Kingsley, 2nd place

Painting Division 1 – Mia Kingsley, 2nd place

Painting Division 2 – Megan Reid, 1st place

Performing arts solo singer – Riley Kirker. 2nd place

Poetry Division 2 – Shaye Goon, 2nd place

Pottery Division 1 – Natalie Ragan, 1st place

Pottery Division 2 – Aulbrea Meade, 3rd place

Quilling Division 2 – Leah Caldwell, 1st place

Recyclable art Division 1 – Julia Wagner, 3rd place

Scrapbook – 1st place

Sculpture creation Division 1 – Kelby Mitchell, 3rd place

Sculpture creation Division 2 – Ryan Shelton, 1st place

Spotlight on Service team – Peytton Shaver, Grace DeAtley, Miley Hesler, Payton Grooms and Morgan Wheeler, 2nd place

Two Dimensional Design Banner creation – 2nd place

Woodworking Division 2 – Shaye Goon, 3rd place

Best of Show in Art – Alanna Mays