Submitted by Cheri McClanahan

The Manchester High School Beta Club attended the annual State Beta Convention in Columbus on February 13-14. The club consists of 39 members, of which 29 attended the convention. The members participated in various competitions ranging from art projects and academic testing to group categories such as marketing and communications and Living Literature.

The club would like to thank the parents, families and community for their support in this endeavor

Awards Received

Club Awards:

• Living Literature, 3rd Place

• Apparel Design, 1st Place

• Accessory Design, 1st Place

• 3D Design, 1st Place

Div. II Art Awards:

• Braylan Roberts, Mixed Media, 3rd Place

• Gabby Arnett, Recyclable Art, 1st Place

• Casen White, Woodworking, 1st Place

Division 1 Art Awards:

• Elliana Applegate, Color Photography, 2nd Place

• Abby Lucas, Jewelry, 1st Place

• Bristynn McClanahan, Mixed Media, 1st Place

• Kenidee Turner, Painting, 3rd Place

• Carson Inman, Recyclable Art, 1st Place

• Destiny Alexander, Sculpture, 2nd Place

• Luke Applegate, Woodworking, 3rd Place

• Maliyah Myrick, Onsite Painting, 1st Place

Academic Winners:

• Madison Dunn – 3rd Place Spanish

• Connor Darnell – 3rd place Social Studies

• Addilyn Hunter – 3rd Place Language Arts