Sister Wilma Kramer (formerly Sister M. Jean Clare) a Sister of Saint Francis of the Neumann Communities (Millvale), died on February 15 at the Vincention Home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank Andrew and Wilma Rosella Nieder Kramer, and her sister Alverna McCarthy and brother Charles Kramer.

Sister Wilma is survived by her brothers Frank, Herman and Bernard, and sisters Grace and Bernice, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, including Sister Janet Kramer, OSF.

Sister Wilma attended Mt. Alvernia High School, Carlow University (BS. Ed, 1965) and Dayton University (MS Ed in 1974) and attended many post-graduate seminars in evangelization, family/domestic violence, pastoral leadership and Women in the Church, among many others.

She taught primary grades until 1978, and then became a parish minister in Adams County, Ohio for 15 years. She worked closely with the Glenmary Home Missioners, and was the Director of Reach Out, a domestic violence support program, from 1985-1993. She was awarded the Outstanding Victims Service Practitioner for the shelter for domestic violence victims in Manchester, Ohio.

Sister Wilma returned to the Pittsburgh area in 1994 to minister at Mary, Mother of the Church (now St. Andrew Parish) in Charleroi, and over the next 18 years was a parish minister. She was also the spiritual moderator for the Pittsburgh Holy Name Society, and in 2008, she received an award from the Society for her efforts to “build and grow the Church.” When leaving her parish ministry, Sister Wilma was recognized by the borough of Charleroi and the mayor, Nancy Ellis. Of her time in Charleroi, Sister Wilma remarked, “There was always something going on. It was exciting. You do what the Lord wants you to do, even if you don’t know what to do.” That was Sister Wilma.

In 2019, Sister Wilma moved with almost 70 Sisters who were at Mt Alvernia to The Waters of Wexford. In 2022, due to declining health, she became a resident at Vincentian Home. She enjoyed being with the Sisters and other residents, and she welcomed visits from family, friends and members of her religious Community.

Those who knew Wilma would often hear the phrase, “Well, you know it’s like this” followed by a story or insight or reflection. She once wrote on a Community form about ministry (where it asked for additional comments)” More to come, when I write my book!!!” We believe Sister Wilma has written her book – by telling us stories, sharing her insights, loving her family, religious Community and all those she came to meet. Above all, she was a joyful Franciscan woman filled with compassion who shared her joy with her smile and laughter. She will celebrate her 70th jubilee year with the Lord.

The Sisters of St Francis are grateful to the staff at Vincentian Horne for their compassionate care for Wilma, and to Bethany Hospice for their loving support.

Viewing was held on Tuesday, February 20 at St Aidan Parish, St Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Highway, Wexford from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Mass at 11 a.m. lnterment followed Mass at Mt Alvernia Cemetery, Millvale.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Sisters of St Francis of the Neumann Communities, 225 Greenfield Parkway, Suite 208, Liverpool, NY 15088, or Vincentian Collaborative System, 8250 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA15237, or Bethany Hospice, 400 Holiday Drive, #101, Pittsburgh, PA 15220.

Professional services were provided by the D’Alessandro Funeral Home & Crematory Ltd., Lawrenceville.