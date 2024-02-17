Dora “Lorene” Grooms, 87, of Manchester, passed away Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born May 23, 1936 in Modesto, California, daughter of the late Victor Hargrove and Ida Tillotson Marshall. She was the widow of the late Loran Dale Grooms. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Gregory D, Geoffrey D. and David L. Grooms; and siblings, Marvell Cox, Donald Hargrove and Marian Baker.

Lorene retired as a 911 Dispatcher for the Adams County Sheriff Department after 27 years. She was an Advanced EMT for 20+ years with the Manchester Life Squad and was one of the first handful of women to do that line of work in this area. Lorene was very passionate about her work on the Life Squad and even up to about two weeks ago, people would still stop her at Walmart and talk about her times there. She was an avid crocheter and Euchre player. She was also an amazing cook. When there was a community dinner, Lorene was told what to bring, because people so looked forward to her dishes. She had a rule, being that if you were there at meal time, you were invited to stay and eat.

She is survived by her daughter, Lorna Julian; grandchildren, Jason Robert (Tina) Paul, Jaimie (Scott) Hughes, Jeremy (Brina) Paul, Amanda (Mike) Gilvin, Carey (Samantha) Grooms, Amber (Jen) Grooms-Hall, Grant (Brandi) Grooms, David (Christina) Grooms and Jason (Chassity) Lucas; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Paul, Clayton and Tyler Paul, Kaitlyn Grooms and Levi Gilvin, Gregory Grooms, Auri Woerner, Guage, Graysen, Cambrie and Brielle Grooms, Brock Tomlin, Harper and Kinsley Grooms, Yasmin, Quinton and Joselyn Lucas; great-great-grandchild, Waylon Williams and one on the way; sister, Joyce Hughett; and a special caretaker and neighbor, Stevie Wood.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at the Wilson Funeral Home in Manchester. Pastor Owen Applegate will officiate. Lorene will be cremated after the services.

Everyone will be invited to the Manchester Community Building following the service for a meal and further fellowship.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Manchester Life Squad that she was so passionate about.