The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO) is accepting 2024 scholarship applications from February 15 through March 15. Funding is available to help students in the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio pursue their educational and career goals.

Over the past 20 years, FAO’s scholarship program has grown to more than 280 donor-established funds that help students pursue postsecondary studies at institutions of higher education or through vocational programs. Each of these funds is fueled by donors who recognize the vital role education plays in the future success of Appalachian Ohio’s people and communities.

Information about individual scholarship opportunities, including guidelines, eligibility requirements and application materials, are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/ScholarshipApplications. Completed applications and all accompanying materials must be emailed to Scholarships@ffao.org by March 15, 2024, or mailed with postmark by March 15, 2024, to the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio, 35 Public Square, Nelsonville, OH 45764.

Since 2004, a total of 4,311 scholarships have been given through FAO thanks to the generosity of donors. In 2023, more than $593,000 in scholarship funding was awarded to 337 students in 28 Appalachian Ohio counties.

To learn how to support educational opportunities and help students in Appalachian Ohio pursue their dreams, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email info@ffao.org or call (740) 753-1111.