February is American Heart Health Month

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

February is American Heart Month, and the American Heart Association is celebrating its 100th anniversary of helping save lives with a focus on CPR.

“CPR – or Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation – is an emergency lifesaving procedure performed when the heart stops beating. Immediate CPR can double or triple chances of survival after cardiac arrest.” The American Heart Association’s vision is a world where no one dies from cardiac arrest. The current statistic of fatalities from cardiac arrest in the United States is about 300,000 to 450,000 a year. Keeping a person’s blood flow active (even partially) “extends the opportunity for a successful resuscitation once trained medical staff arrive on site.” (CPR.heart.org)

In a Spectrumlocalnews.com interview, Sarah Fedele of the AHA said, “During our 100th anniversary, [we’re] about learning CPR. So, we call it our nation of lifesavers, and it’s really encouraging everyone, whether you’re a family, whether you’re a company, to really just take the time to learn hands-on CPR,” Fedele said. “Because a lot of the lives that you may save is actually someone that’s close to you, so, either a coworker or a family member.”

Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. Knowing the signs and symptoms of a heart attack and acting even when you are unsure could save a life – perhaps your own. The People’s Defender asked heart attack survivor and well-known Adams County resident, former commissioner, and Republican party chair Ty Pell to share his recent experience. Pell was transparent and said he would share his story if it would help save another life.

It’s important to note that Pell had no history of heart disease, had regular yearly heart health screenings, and had good cholesterol and blood pressure. In June, Ty and his wife had returned home from a 10-day vacation to Paris on a Sunday. Pell, a self-proclaimed “workaholic,” returned to work on Monday. He was sore and stiff but chalked it up to the extensive travel.

Pell and co-worker Noah Horn had a job on a mountainside in Pike County that required driving a four-wheeler. He said they worked all morning, and about halfway through the day, his limbs stopped working correctly. He said he didn’t feel pain but knew he had to get off the mountain, so they loaded up the truck and pulled off in Jasper at Cantrell’s to buy some baby aspirin. Pell said, “I’ve always heard that if you feel like you’re having a heart attack, take some baby aspirin.”

Pell called Adams County EMS Chief Dusty McCleese and told him that he felt like he might be having a heart attack. McCleese left right away, meeting Pell and Horn at Union Hill Road. Upon arrival, McCleese immediately called for AIRCARE, where his wife Peggy was in the air doing training. AIRCARE arrived in five minutes. They flew Pell to Cincinnati. Pell said, “Thirty minutes later – I’m on the operating table.” Following surgery, Pell learned he had had a 100% blockage in his widow maker.

It’s critical to realize that Pell didn’t know he was having a heart attack, but he didn’t hesitate to act and make the necessary contacts. First responders save lives, and Pell is living proof. Ty’s heart attack inspired his brother Mike Pell, President of First State Bank in Winchester, who was planning a hunting trip out west, to have a conversation with his doctor. As with Ty, Mike’s screenings looked good, but Mike dug deeper. Fortunately, Mike’s persistence paid off, and he was able to correct his heart issues before having a heart attack.

Regular heart health screenings, recognizing the warning signs of a heart attack and heart disease, CPR knowledge, and self-advocacy save lives. Be diligent and aware – talk to your doctor – the life you save could be your own.