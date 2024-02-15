West Union Flower Shop purchases Adams County Florist

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

It’s a busy time of year for the West Union Flower Shop as Mary Richmond Harper and her team prepare for the biggest “flower-giving” day of the year – Valentine’s Day!

“There’s a lot of love in the big red house,” said Mary, who added more to love on February 4 when she and husband Brent purchased The Adams County Florist from Abbi and Justin Rigdon.

Mary said that she and Abbi had become friends over the years, “I love Abbi,” she said. She and Abbi have a unique understanding and share the struggles and highlights of owning a florist shop.

When the Rigdons decided to sell their business, they approached Mary and were able to close the deal early this month. West Union Flower Shop will remain in the big red house that folks have come to know and love. They’ve purchased the Adams County Florist name, logo, and inventory but will not run services at their former location.

In the middle of Valentine chaos, Mary receives multiple floral deliveries, creates Valentine gifts, and readies herself for the newly purchased inventory – some of which will require a storage unit.

Mary hopes the purchase of Adams County Florist will further enhance their services and offerings. She considers Abbi a great friend, resource, and talented florist and plans on Abbi working with her at the shop when she has extra time.

The Defender got inside and got an up-close look at Valentine preparations. Mary noted the 400-500 deliveries expected for the week and the many friends who will help her during the week of love. She said, “We’ve been prepping for this since Christmas.” The operation is quite a collaboration and what Mary describes as “putting on a production.”

Mary is most grateful for Abbi and Justin and the opportunity to incorporate the two businesses. She said, “Abbi brought good ideas to the table.” Mary is excited to continue service to the community. She described the West Union Flower Shop as the largest and most experienced florist in Adams County. “Many people love and help us and want us to succeed. We are family and friends owned and operated.”