By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

February is American Heart Month. Here is information from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services along with the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States — that’s why the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) celebrates American Heart Month to encourage healthy habits to prevent heart disease. Part 1.

Get Your Blood Pressure Checked – Nearly half of all adults in the United States have high blood pressure. High blood pressure increases your risk for serious health problems, including stroke and heart attack.

Get your blood pressure checked regularly starting at age 18 years — and do your best to keep track of your blood pressure numbers.

· If you’re age 40 years or older, or if you’re at higher risk for high blood pressure, get your blood pressure checked at least once a year.

· If you’re age 18 to 39 years and you aren’t at increased risk for high blood pressure, get your blood pressure checked at least every 3 to 5 years.

What puts me at higher risk for high blood pressure? Your risk for high blood pressure goes up as you get older. You’re also at increased risk for high blood pressure if you:

· Are African American

· Are overweight or have obesity

· Are currently pregnant or had high blood pressure during a past pregnancy

· Don’t get enough physical activity

· Drink too much alcohol

· Smoke

· Don’t eat a healthy diet

· Have kidney failure, diabetes, or some types of heart disease

What is blood pressure? Blood pressure is how hard your blood pushes against the walls of your arteries. Arteries are the tubes that carry blood away from your heart. Every time your heart beats, it pumps blood through your arteries to the rest of your body.

What is hypertension? Hypertension is the medical term for high blood pressure. High blood pressure usually has no symptoms, so it’s sometimes called a “silent killer.” The only way to know if you have high blood pressure is to get it checked.

How It’s Measured – What do blood pressure numbers mean?

A blood pressure test measures how hard your heart is working to pump blood through your body.

Blood pressure is measured with 2 numbers. The first number (called systolic blood pressure) is the pressure in your arteries when your heart beats. The second number (called diastolic blood pressure) is the pressure in your arteries when your heart relaxes between beats.

Compare your blood pressure to these numbers:

· Normal blood pressure is lower than 120/80 (said as “120 over 80”)

· High blood pressure is 130/80 or higher

· Blood pressure that’s between normal and high (for example, 125/80) is called elevated blood pressure

If your blood pressure is elevated, it means you’re at risk for developing high blood pressure. Talk to your doctor and make a plan to control your blood pressure.

Just A Thought: “Among the things you can give and still keep are your word, a smile, and a grateful heart.” ~Zig Ziglar