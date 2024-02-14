Showing up is mandatory, suit and tie optional

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Tony Hawes Jr. has been on the campaign trail for Adams County Commissioner (January 2 seat) for months. He can be found at many village council meetings and community events.

Hawes missed out on presenting at the January 25 candidate’s forum due to illness. The Defender caught up with Hawes last week and allowed him to share his experience and campaign platform.

Tony and his wife Amy live in Adams County, are parents to three grown children, and have one grandchild. Describing himself as a Jack-of-All-Trades and Master-of-None, Hawes was a stay-at-home Dad and is an active member of Adams County Ohio Stands United. He believes in “true representation” and being present to learn the concerns of Adams County citizens. Hawes’ campaign brochure lightheartedly asks, “Where is my tie?” He doesn’t believe being a good representative requires a suit and tie, and he’s not a seasoned politician – but he is for the people. Hawes said he attends village meetings to engage with people from the county and ask them what they want and need.

One of Hawes’ primary concerns is the need for more workforce for police, fire, and EMS. “Those are the peacekeepers,” he said as he elaborated on the need for 24-hour coverage. He also sees a need for a new jail and is disturbed by the number of drug rehabilitation centers in the county that treat people from outside the county. Hawes is also alarmed at the number of children in foster care and said there is a need for more kinship placements.

An avid promoter of total transparency, Hawes believes in governing for all the people despite political affiliation. He advocates livestreaming commissioner’s meetings and encouraging people to express their concerns and considerations.

Traditional values are crucial to Hawes’ platform, and he believes those values can lead to and support fresh and innovative ideas. He advocates for a government to be run for and by the “common man.”

Hawes emphasized the importance of showing up and listening to every concern, need, and desire of the people. He said a commissioner’s job should be their primary job and focus. He suggested implementing town halls with perimeters to create a safe environment where people can question and comment to the local government.

Hawes encouraged everyone to vote and said, “No matter who you vote for – educate yourself.”