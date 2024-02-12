Home Special Publications Regional Fun & Games Special PublicationsSpecial Sections Regional Fun & Games February 12, 2024 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint View Comments West Union scattered clouds enter location 22.8 ° F 23.5 ° 22.8 ° 69 % 2.2mph 28 % Sat 33 ° Sun 31 ° Mon 28 ° Tue 32 ° Wed 34 ° Popular Articles Salute to the Hands that Feed Us 2024 September 25, 2024 Willa “Cricket” J. Chatman February 1, 2024 Cheryl Lana (Dillow) Daulton November 9, 2023 Kevin Cox September 28, 2023 Anita Kirker August 27, 2023