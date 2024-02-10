SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Addimae Padgett

SCHOOL:

Manchester High School

PARENTS:

Andrea Travis, Brian Padgett

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Cross-Country, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Track

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Going to different places and meeting new people

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Running in the heat

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

Getting a new PR in the 300M hurdles while getting first in my heat

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

Peter Cat Recording Co.

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

Washington State

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“Fast and Furious- Tokyo Drift”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

Chopped

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Reading and crochet

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Bob Evans

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

No one

FUTURE PLANS:

Becoming an ASL Translator