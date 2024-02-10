SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Addimae Padgett
SCHOOL:
Manchester High School
PARENTS:
Andrea Travis, Brian Padgett
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Cross-Country, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Track
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Going to different places and meeting new people
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Running in the heat
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
Getting a new PR in the 300M hurdles while getting first in my heat
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
Peter Cat Recording Co.
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
Washington State
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“Fast and Furious- Tokyo Drift”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
Chopped
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Reading and crochet
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Bob Evans
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
No one
FUTURE PLANS:
Becoming an ASL Translator