Last week we introduced you to the Caskey family who played a major role on the Underground Railroad here in Adams County, Ohio. In 1811, the Caskey’s traveled from Rockbridge County, Virginia down the Ohio River on a flat boat. Arriving at Manchester, they traveled north by covered wagon and settled on a little stream known as Martin’s Run. Today the farm is located on State Route 137 between Seaman and Cherry Fork.

Circa 1787, the Caskey’s sailed to America from County Londonderry in Ulster, Ireland. They had barely escaped with their lives when their home, personal belongings and linen mill were burnt to the ground by the Roman Catholics. After coming to America, they settled on the James River in Rockbridge County, Virginia where they and many of their neighbors were members of the Associate Reformed Presbyterian church. Their son, James who was born in 1773, had been beaten so severely about the head on their escape from Ireland that it was told he had a dent in his skull that would hold water. James married in 1800, to Peggy Anderson in Rockbridge County, Virginia. Peggy was born in 1770, in County Tyrone, Ulster, Ireland. James farmed and they began their family. In 1811, they made the decision, along with many of their neighbors and fellow church members to leave a state that condoned the owning of another human being. Ohio was a free state where many of their fellow Scotch-Irish Associate Reformed Presbyterians were moving, thus the decision to move to Adams County, Ohio was made.

James “Old Jim” as he was called, bought 250 acres of land for $2.00 per acre. A large amount of money at that time. You must remember there was no house or barns on the land and 90% of the land was covered in timber. Their first tax return was dated 1818. James and Peggy had four sons and one daughter. Their youngest son was born coming down the Ohio River on the flat boat. Their oldest son John, would have been eleven years old when they arrived in Ohio. John died in 1825, at the age of 24 and is buried in the Cherry Fork cemetery.

Alexander Caskey, the youngest son of “Old Jim” and Peggy Caskey, married Lurissa Patton, daughter of Big John and Ann (Taylor) Patton. Lurissa lived on an adjoining farm to the Caskey’s. Alexander and Lurissa’s youngest daughter, Lurissa (named after her mother) married Arthur Glasgow.

Lurissa’s (Caskey) Glasgow’s father, Alexander Caskey and her grandfather, “Old Jim” Caskey were conductors on the Underground Railroad. The Caskey’s were Associate Reformed Presbyterians and belonged to the church at North Liberty (Cherry Fork) who held the same belief as all abolitionist. Most of the neighbors in that area were related directly by blood or marriage thus they were all part of the Underground Railroad. When one station was being watched, another station would be used.

Another son of “Old Jim” Caskey was the Rev. James Caskey. In 1831, James graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He had pastored the West Union and Russellville Presbyterian churches for some time before moving to Ripley to pastor the United Presbyterian church there. James was a good friend of Rev. John Rankin and thus steered many a runaway slave

over the elaborate system of safe houses and trails on their way to freedom on the Underground Railroad through Adams County.

Next week we will continue with stories of the Underground Railroad in Adams County, Ohio.