News Release

Southern State Community College is pleased to announce the employment of Elizabeth Crabtree, an Ohio Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor, who will serve the student population beginning January 8. This position is funded through a mental health support grant from the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

A graduate of Southern State, Crabtree furthered her education at Lindsey Wilson College by receiving a Bachelor of Arts and master’s degree. She has over 10 years of experience in various service roles in the local community. Presently, she counsels in a local school setting and a private practice at Creekside Therapy Center.

Crabtree’s approach as a therapist is supportive and encouraging, with a good dose of challenging prompts and humor sprinkled throughout. She utilizes an integrative approach, incorporating many counseling theories, including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Positive Psychology, and Holistic/Mindfulness treatment modalities. Because people and circumstances are unique, these are incorporated into personalized treatment plans to help her clients navigate various challenges in life.

At Southern State, the one-on-one counseling sessions will be provided as a free, confidential service to students who may be dealing with stress, grief and loss, adjustments to life changes, and other concerns.

Dr. Erika Goodwin, Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs at Southern State could not be happier to have a licensed professional counselor on campus for the students. “When life becomes overwhelming, our students have a place to go for help,” Goodwin says. “Navigating the ins and outs of daily living can be tough, so having this free resource available to our students is huge.”

Crabtree is available to meet with students on Tuesday mornings and Wednesday afternoons at the Central Campus in Hillsboro as well as on Tuesday afternoons at the Brown Co. Campus in Mt. Orab. She can be reached at 800-628-7722, Ext. 2632 or by email at ecrabtree@sscc.edu.

“I am very excited to be here at Southern State,” Crabtree said. “I look forward to working with the students in our community and providing them with encouragement and tools to thrive, not only in their academic careers but in every aspect of life.”