Doris A. Cole passed away January 22, 2024, at the Hospice of Cincinnati. Doris was born in Adams County, Ohio on March 13, 1932, the daughter of the late Arthur and Beulah (Shelton) Clinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roland Cole; her ex-husband, Charles C. Brown; and her eldest son, Jeffrey Brown.

She is survived by her daughter Diane Brown and her son Randall Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Connie, Claire, Emma, Ethan, Eden and Cole Brown and one great grandchild, Grayson Brown.

Doris was a long-time member of the Anderson Hills Women’s Club and had many interests including tracing the genealogical history of our family, reading novels, playing Bridge, gardening and most of all spending time with her friends and family.

A celebration and memorial of her life will be held in the Spring for family and friends.