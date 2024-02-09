By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Dennis Barnd of Manchester, Ohio is now a certified byrna dealer in Ohio. Byrna, based out of Fort Wayne, Indiana, produces a “less-lethal” product line” of self-defense. The Byrna Company has been in existence for over 20 years. Barnd said, “They are not classified as firearms.”

The byrna website states, “Our passion for the byrna mission is both deeply rooted and incredibly personal. We each have experienced the weighty responsibility that comes with being a gun owner and have grappled with the moral dilemma it presents. We realized that there was a critical need for a non-lethal self-defense option that could effectively stop a threat at a distance. This realization was not just an opportunity to create a new product, but a calling to address a deeply felt need in our society.”

According to the byrna website, this alternative to using deadly force does not require background checks or permits and is legal in 50 states. You must be 21 years old to purchase. The product line includes pistols, rifles, ammo, CO2, sprays, sirens, and ballisticpacs.

Barnd explained, “trigger hesitancy” – if someone breaks into your house and you are pointing a gun at them, but you don’t want to kill them – it’s a conscious thing. “Their terminology is ‘less lethal,’” he said. There are two different grades – standard duty and law enforcement. Barnd said several law enforcement agencies are using the law enforcement version. They’ve had several foreign dignitaries come in from Brazil and Costa Rica, and they’ve come to buy these for crowd control.”

“I did this to give Manchester rights and options,” said Barnd. His storefront is in downtown Manchester, Ohio. He meets customers by appointment only and keeps inventory out of the store.

For videos and product information, visit byrna.com or contact Barnd at (937) 549-0167.