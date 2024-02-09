MoonDoggie LIVERee leads hike at new Quiverheart Gorge Preserve

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Nikki Gerber is constantly thinking of new ways to share the great outdoors of Adams County with others. The MoonDoggie LIVERee owner and Supervisor of the West Union Section for the Appalachian Foothills Chapter of the Buckeye Trail is Adams County’s cheerleader and promotes the hiking experiences here every chance she gets.

On January 27, Gerber guided a winter walk through the newly opened Quiverheart Gorge in Peebles, Ohio. She said, “I found this really cool map last Labor Day after the TrailFest Hike, and it fired me up.” Gerber was confident that she could offer guided hiking and began thinking of different trips. She didn’t jump into the action immediately, but it remained on her “back burner.”

Two years ago, Gerber struck up a friendship with then 73-year-old Joan Young when Young stayed with her for a spell during Young’s 4,600-mile hike across the North Country National Scenic Trail. Young contacted Gerber again this year, hoping they could connect. Gerber said, “That gave me the confidence to pull the trigger on what I’ve wanted to do.”

Gerber organized a winter hike and advertised on social media. Twelve people participated in the Quiverheart Gorge adventure. The cost was $50. per person, which included lunch at Jack’s Black Diamond, a shuttle to Quiverheart, and a copy of Joan Young’s book. During the drive to the preserve, Gerber pointed out many spots of interest, including canoe access points, an eagle’s nest, and beaver trees.

The group hiked Quiverheart Falls Trail and Whispering Fern Trail at the preserve for a total of 3.25 miles. Gerber said they were fortunate to have caretakers David and Kim Baker join the hike. Kin and David Baker added valuable history and information to Gerber and the other hikers, including Young.

Scouting the trail for over two weeks before the scheduled hike, Gerber said the Bakers went above and beyond to put creek crossings and new steps along the trail. Gerber encouraged The People’s Defender to interview the Bakers about Quiverheart Gorge as she was taken aback by their story and the enchantment of the biodiversity of the gorge.

Young said, “Quiverheart Gorge is a new Nature Preserve that fulfills every expectation one would have for a preserve. There is amazing geology, including an impressive waterfall. Rare plants can be found, and even in winter, a few can be noted. A hanging shelf cave overlooks a mossy side stream flowing into Bundle Run. Hike the longer loop of 3.5 miles or a slightly shorter loop. Both are hilly, so give yourself plenty of time for the walk. I had the privilege of seeing it just before its official opening. I can’t wait to return when the greens start popping in the spring.”

Gerber said the hike was “excellent, and there was such camaraderie.” “Everyone enjoyed one another’s company,” she said of the nearly four-hour hike. “Good things happened from it,” said Gerber as she announced an upcoming naturalist class for locals in Adams County through OSU Extension.

“Quiverheart is hands down, my favorite hike in Adams County! It was an honor showing Joan Young the Magic of The Appalachian Front she hasn’t seen or been able to witness on either North Country Trail trek! And it was an absolute pleasure getting to know Kim and David Baker during this winter hike, and I look forward to hiking and working with them more in the years to come!” said an enthusiastic Gerber. She told David, “I will help your son’s memory live on.” And in MoonDoggie fashion, you can count on it.

Stay tuned for MoonDoggie’s new website, which will be launched later this month. Follow her on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MoonDoggieLIVEReeOBC for upcoming events. “MoonDoggie LIVERee is your base camp for adventures on the roads, rivers, and trails of Adams County’s Appalachian Front.”