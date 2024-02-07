By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

In ceremonies held on January 25, North Adams High School inducted the five newest members to the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame. The newest plaques on the wall outside the NAHS gymnasium will feature the images of athletes Mackenzie Copas-Burns, Avery Harper and Lakyn Hupp, along with coaches Rob Davis and Katie Ragan.

The first inductee was Mackenzie Copas Burns, a 2003 North Adams graduate. She participated in basketball and volleyball. In basketball, Mackenzie scored 1,192 career points. She was named All-SHAC all four high school years and was named to the District 14 Second Team one year. She was named All-State by the Ohio Sportswriters Association. In volleyball, Mackenzie was named All-SHAC three years and was a member of an undefeated gold ball squad. Since graduation, Mackenzie has become a massage therapist and is active in the North Adams community.

Our second inductee was Avery Harper, a 2018 North Adams graduate. She participated in basketball and volleyball and in basketball, she scored 1,169 career points. Avery was a member of the girls basketball team that won the SHAC and the sectional all four years she was in high school. She was named All-SHAC three times, earned District 14 recognition three times and All-State Special Mention 3 time.

In volleyball, Avery’s teams team won the SHAC gold ball for an undefeated season all four of her high school seasons and won sectional titles four times. Avery was named All-SHAC once. After graduation, Avery played basketball at the University of Rio Grande where she scored over 1,000 points. She was also on the All-Academic team for four years. Avery has returned to North Adams High School and is now a junior high basketball and volleyball coach.

The next inductee was Lakyn Hupp, also a 2018 graduate of NAHS. She played soccer and basketball. In soccer, Lakyn scored 103 career goals. Her soccer team won the sectional three times. Lakyn was named All-SHAC three times, received District 14 recognition three time, and was named All-State twice. Her senior year, she was First Team All-State, First Team All-Region, and was an All-American nominee.

Lakyn holds the North Adams girls soccer records for most goals in a season and most goals in a career. In basketball, Lakyn scored 1,151 career points. She was a member of the girls basketball team that won the SHAC and the sectional all four years she was in high school. Lakyn was named All-SHAC three times, garnered District 14 honors three times and was named All-State twice. Since graduation, Lakyn has earned Bachelor and Masters degrees from Morehead State University.

On a side note, Avery Harper and Lakyn Hupp have the very rare distinction of both scoring their 1,000th career points in the same game.

The fourth inductee is Coach Rob Davis. Rob has been the girls varsity basketball coach at North Adams for 24+ years. In that time, he has accumulated 380+ career wins (and counting). He has 10 SHAC championships, including last season’s undefeated season, 16 sectional titles, and two district championships. He has been named the SHAC Coach of the Year four times thus far, District Coach of the Year three times and a Bob Arnzen Award winner for coaching 20 consecutive years at the same school. He is the winningest coach in Lady Devils basketball history. In his spare time, Rob has run the boys and girls youth basketball program for the past 13 years. He does yearly community outreach programs with his team. He is a youth leader at his church, a member of the Winchester village council and a member of the Winchester Festival Committee.

The final inductee is Coach Katie Ragan. Katie has been the varsity volleyball coach at North Adams for 20+ years. In that time, she has accumulated 350+ career varsity wins (and counting). Katie has 16 SHAC Championships, including 11 undefeated league championships. her team’s also have 12 sectional titles and she has been named the SHAC Coach of the Year 10 times. Katie has served as North Adams High School and Junior High athletic director for the past six years. She also has coached club volleyball for five years. In her spare time, Katie is active in her church and the county 4-H program.

The Defender congratulates these five very deserving Hall of Famers!