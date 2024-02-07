The Adams County Youth Rally For January was held on Sunday, January 14 at the Adams County Christian School.

The winners of the Junior Bible Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist B.

The winners of the Senior Bible Quiz were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- Full Life Church.

The winners of the Primary Sword Drill Quiz were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist B.

The winners of the Junior Sword Drill were: First Place- Evergreen Baptist A; Second Place- The Word Church; Third Place- Evergreen Baptist B.

The winners of the Senior Sword Drill were: First Place- East Liberty; Second Place- Evergreen Baptist; Third Place- Full Life Church.

Total attendance for the Rally was 70 and the attendance banner was won by The Word Church. The banner for highest percent attendance was won by The Word Church.

The Adams County Youth Rally for February will be held Sunday, February 11 at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Christian School.