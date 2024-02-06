Press Release

The Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities is pleased to announce the appointment of TJ McClellan to serve in the role of Board Advocate. TJ has served on the state COOL Board, completed Project Stir Self Advocacy Training and has been a statewide trainer for many regional trainings.

McClellan also participates in the Southern Ohio Advocacy Group and the local People First of Adams County Self-Advocacy Group.

The Adams County Board of DD promotes advocacy on all levels and encourages people with disabilities to “Speak Up’ for themselves.

TJ’s first project has been scheduling family engagement events. The first one kicked off on January 25 for bowling. This family engagement activity will take place the third Thursday of each month at Sunset Bowl from 6 – 7:30 p.m. This is a free event for individuals receiving services, their families, guardians, and providers. The next open bowling is February 15.

For more information on Advocacy and Family Services and Supports, please email l.lafferty@adamscbdd.org.