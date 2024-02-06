Submitted News

The Adams County Regional Medical Center (ACRMC) Auxiliary has demonstrated immense generosity with a $20,000 donation earmarked for equipment upgrades in vital areas of the medical center, including the laboratory, family medicine clinics, and emergency department.

Alan Bird, CEO of ACRMC, conveyed deep appreciation for the Auxiliary’s support, stating, “This generous donation will enable us to enhance our software systems, ensuring top-tier care for our patients.”

The funds will facilitate crucial upgrades at the ACRMC Laboratory, including $5,010 for a new bidirectional interface for the RapidPoint backup analyzer, along with $2,000 for the Medhost Application Assessment one-time fee.

Additionally, the Auxiliary’s contribution will provide EKG machines for ACRMC Family Medicine and $2,115.30 for Nurse on a Stick for the Emergency Department.

Jude Endicott, President of the ACRMC Auxiliary, expressed pride in the organization’s commitment to supporting the hospital and community. “We’re dedicated to improving healthcare standards and enhancing the overall patient experience,” Endicott affirmed.

The ACRMC Auxiliary, driven by volunteers, has a rich history of fundraising initiatives aimed at bolstering the hospital’s resources, including equipment upgrades, facility renovations, and patient care enhancements.

