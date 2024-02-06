riday, January 5 was like any other day and students at West Union Elementary Sschool were enjoying one of the lunch fan favorites – cheesy breadsticks. That’s when the paraprofessional on duty noticed something not quite right. One of the students was choking on his lunch. Mrs.Lauren Lewis performed the Heimlich Maneuver and was able to dislodge the obstruction.

Every team member is important and every job is important.

On this day Mrs. Lewis’s job became the most important for this little boy and his family.

Not only this day but everyday there are heroes among us!