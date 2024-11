News Release

Southern State Community College has released its President’s List and Dean’s List for academic excellence for Fall Semester 2023. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the Dean’s List are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience.

Adams County

· Named to the President’s List: Peebles: Kennedy Dick, Amanda Hitt, Payton Johnson, Hannah Morgan, Caleb Rothwell, Quade Schoonover, Ellie Stephens; West Union: Kendall Barlow, Nathan Bayless, J Michael Grooms, Cody Hesler, Reagan Kersey, Olivia Lewis; Winchester: Shaye Goon, Alanna Mays, Cameron Mccann, Jayce Rothwell, Anna Shelton, Connor Young

· Named to the Dean’s List: Manchester: Kayla Bowman; Peebles: Rylee Barr, Timothy Garrison, Myah James, Sharon Miracle, Dakota Pierce; Seaman: James Hickey, Karlie Kennedy, Logan Shupert; West Union: Easton Daulton, John Glenn, Lauren Hoop, Alexandra Jones, Jacob Martin, Nicholas Seas, Summer Stephenson; Winchester: Sarah Juska, Jessica Moore, Airyonna Newman, Nathan Whalen, Gage White

Brown County

· Named to the President’s List: Felicity: Brooklyn Manning; Georgetown: Nina Baker, Evelyn Cahall, Olivia Fischer, Allison Kratzer, Sage Meranda, Glendy Ramos-Macario; Hamersville: Caitlynn Steger, Amberlynn Whitaker; Lake Waynoka: Matthew Yockey; Mt Orab: Emily Bolender, Brittany Brown, Alyssa Campbell, Adriana Cunningham, Emily Emerson, Lilah Flores, Hadley Jones, Logan Maham, Katelynn Newberry, Jordan Owens, Natalie Rice, Marilyn Wells; Ripley: Kellan Arn, Caroline Ernst, Callie Fultz; Russellville: Isabelle Kirk, MaKenna Michael, Olivia Shelton, Maria Stalbosky; Sardinia: Kilie Belcher; Winchester: Kyle Berry, Emily Mullins, Emmie Rager

· Named to the Dean’s List: Aberdeen: Chelsea Mellenkamp; Blanchester: Rylee Phelps; Fayetteville: Gracie Roy; Georgetown: Katlin Loudon, Ryan McBride, Dane Tomlin; Hamersville: Lacey Patten, Samara Weil; Lynchburg: James Lynch; Mount Orab: Cassidy Armstrong, Rilynn Becht, Lachlan Ondre, Chase Ruby; Ripley: Kirklin Abbott; Russellville: Drew Dotson, Faith Hedge; Sardinia: Lori Catron, Morgan Malott, Emma Prine, Kallie Smallwood, Elaina Wallace; Winchester: Jessilyn Gilman

Highland County

· Named to the President’s List: Greenfield: Emily Cox; Hillsboro: Kelton Anderson, Trenton Barber, Ethan Bortvit, Abigail Brady, Katie Cook, Gavin Crabtree, Isabella Crum, McKenzie Gaines, Ramsey Haines, Emmy Hawkins, Abigail Lykins, Ashley Lykins, Merritt McClarren, Gabrielle Nickell, Ethan Parry, Elena Pickering-Polstra, Halle Reveal, Scarlett Robinson, Carson Scott, Savannah Sexton, Samantha Smith, Gracie Thoroman; Leesburg: Madison Griffith, Braxton Harrison; Lynchburg: Brya McClain, Abigail Reynolds, Abigail Shepherd, Zoe Weston; Mount Orab: Nathan Smith; New Vienna: Shona Baisden

· Named to the Dean’s List: Greenfield: Ryan Bennett, Macey McCune, Joanna Ratcliff, Emerson Yates; Hillsboro: Allison Browning, Riley Collins, Madison Curtis, Kelsey Gilkison, Camden Griffith, Addison Huff, Sierra Igo, Cole Newsome, Brogen Priest, Rachel Rudy; Leesburg: Allissa Hester, Jadi Howland, Shelby Rice; Mt Orab: Zane Terwilliger; New Vienna: Kaylyn Deaton