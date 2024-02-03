Frank Gelter, 95 of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 2, 2024 at the Hospice of Cincinnati East. He was born January 19, 1929 in Cherry Fork, Ohio, the son of the late Lorin Devern and Nancy Grace (Rickey) Gelter. He retired from Ford Motor Company, was a US Army veteran and a member of the Bethlehem Church of Christ.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Patsy Ann Gelter, as well as three brothers, five sisters and a daughter-in-law, Nadine Gelter.

Frank is survived by three sons, David Gelter of Cincinnati, Daniel Gelter and wife Nam of Centerville, Georgia and Randy Gelter and wife Elena of Byron, Georgia; one daughter, Susan Polite and husband Jerry of Batavia; two sisters, Vivian (Jim) Farley of Mt. Orab and Sadie Allen of Chillicothe; seven grandchildren, one great granddaughter; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends that loved him a lot.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, February 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Bethlehem Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Tom Claibourne will be officiating. Interment will follow at the Decatur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bethlehem Church of Christ.