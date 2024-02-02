Wilbur Eugene Bennington, age 83, of Hillsboro, passed away January 29, 2024, in Wilmington. He was born May 28, 1940 in West Union to Treber Bennington and Mary Myrtle (Spahn) Bennington and grew up on the family farm in Locust Grove.

Wilbur graduated from Franklin High School in 1958 and moved to Dayton to start his career at Dayton Press, McCalls. In Dayton, Wilbur met, fell in love with, and married Anna Faye Jamison. They married on January 14, 1961. After Dayton Press closed, Wilbur changed careers and began working for Jet Trucking; he was with them for 23 years before retiring.

While Wilbur worked at Dayton Press, he and Faye had two sons, Kevin, born in 1961, and Kory, born in 1963. After a family tragedy later in 1963, Wilbur and Faye took in and finished raising her four youngest siblings, Rita, Jane, Tommy, and Carol.

Wilbur was preceded in death by his parents, Treber and Mary; brother James; and sister Kathryn and brother-in-law, Rick Yates.

Wilbur is survived by wife, Anna Faye; sons Kevin (Donna) of Xenia and Kory (Maura) of Fort Myers, Florida; his grandchildren Andrea (Josh) Sawdey of Bellbrook and Jacob Bennington of Dayton; four step grandchildren, Annie Christoffel of Xenia, Megan Calamaro of Estero, Florida, David Jencks of Austin Texas and Sarah Chew of Austin, Texas; two great grandchildren, Ethan and Ezra Sawdey; and eight step great grandchildren Ashlynn and Aiden Combs, Andrew, Luca, and Anthony Calamaro, Avery Jencks, and Carter and Raeleigh Chew; his brother Earl (Pam) Bennington of Manchester; and sister Carlotta Yates of West Union.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at Xenia Grace Chapel with Pastor Daniel Jordan and Pastor Keith Holley officiating.

Arrangements by Turner and Son Funeral Home of Hillsboro.