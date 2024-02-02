(By Stephen Kelley from the People’s Defender 1984)

In 1846 Paul and Martha Buchanon Harsha bought Samuel Wright Jr’s log home and grist mill. This was located on Cherry Fork Creek near its junction with Grace’s Run in what is now Oliver Township. The Harshas were natives of Pennsylvania and, upon moving west, hid their money in nail kegs and traveled down the Ohio River. They disembarked at Ripley, bought a covered wagon and a team of horses and began canvassing the region for a business to acquire and place to live.

Although Paul was a bricklayer by trade, he apparently was looking for a change in occupation. He and Martha found the scenic terrain and Wright’s milling business appealing which prompted them to pay six thousand eight hundred dollars for the property. Although compelled to live in Wrights’ little log house the first few years, Paul and Martha immediately began making plans for building a home with accommodations more in keeping with their previous lifestyle. The home site they chose was on the crest of a hill overlooking their mill in the valley below. Thousands of bricks were fired on the site as Paul plied his former trade and built a substantial home which remains today. Upon completion, this fine home, a veritable mansion for its time, was christened, “Hillcrest.”

Hillcrest was visited by a contingent of Morgan’s Raiders in July, 1863. The Harshas later reported that they had lost seven horses to the Confederate soldiers. As it so happened, Martha had just prepared several jars of preserves and jellies. As the rebels began to search the premises, she vowed to herself that they were not going to give her sweets and resolved to protect them. As the soldiers neared the home, she quickly gathered some of the visiting grandchildren and had them sit in front of the cupboard containing the jellies. The cupboard was a handcrafted affair made by Paul and Martha’s son, Daniel Houston Harsha. He apparently used no standard pattern for the cupboard and, with its doors closed, it more closely resembled a secretary than a cupboard. Martha used the cupboard’s unusual looks to her advantage that day. As the confederates entered the home, they hardly paused by the little children playing in front of the secretary. Little did they know about the delectable goodies they were passing by. Today, this fine old cupboard, made of wood cut on the Harsha farm, is the proud possession of Defender columnist, Jane Harsha.

Hillcrest remained the home of Paul and Martha Harsha until their deaths in 1876 and 1884, respectively. The home and farm were then inherited by Daniel Houston Harsha who lived here until his death in 1914. “Uncle Houston” primarily was a farmer, but he also owned and operated Campbell’s Mills on Buck Run in Scott Township. Houston also helped conduct the old North Liberty Academy in Cherry Fork during 1853-54 and 1859-60.