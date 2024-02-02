By Julia McCane-Knox

Love is in the air! Keep your little ones warm and engaged this Valentine season with our exciting Storytime programs. With themes like Snow, Quilts, Valentine’s Day Magic, and Obstacle courses, children will be immersed in a world of learning and adventure. They will develop skills in phonics, math, reading, and art. In addition, children will receive Enrichment Kits, which include interactive activities for the whole week. Don’t let the winter blues get you down – bring your child to Storytime today and watch their faces light up with excitement.

Snow Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, February 6 at the North Adams Library. We will say the “Snow Dream” rhyme, get moving with “Phonercise,” create a Snowflake Lace Up Craft, practice writing the letter Ss in homemade snow, and listen to Snow is Falling by Franklin M. Branley. In addition, Quilts Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create a Paper Quilt Craft, and listen to The Moon Quilt by Sunny Warner.

Valentine’s Day Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, February 7 at the Peebles Library. We will get moving with “Phonercise,” make Valentines, and listen to Pete the Cat: Valentine’s Day is Cool by James and Kimberly Dean. Furthermore, Obstacle Course Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 8 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Over and Under,” experience an indoor obstacle course, and listen to Octopus Opposites by Stella Blackstone.

Are your children looking for a fun after-school activity? We invite children aged 6 – 11 to the Manchester, Peebles, and West Union Libraries for Crafternoon. Create a Heart Cactus Valentine’s Day Craft from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7 at the Peebles Library. Build Paper Airplanes at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7 at the Manchester Library. Or make Shaving Cream Valentines at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 at the West Union Library. Also, enjoy light refreshments and fun discussions with friends at each of our Crafternoons. Don’t miss out on these exciting opportunities.

Attention all teens aged 12 – 18. Unleash your inner artist and join us for an afternoon of creativity and fun at Teen Time Art from 2:30 – 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 8 at the North Adams Library. Work with friends to design and create Mardi Gras Masks to take home. We can’t wait to see what you come up with.

Do you need a notary public? Look no further. Our notary services are free, and our certified notaries are available to notarize a wide range of documents, including wills, trusts, deeds, and more. We pride ourselves on providing fast and reliable notary services. Whether you need a single document notarized or multiple documents witnessed, we are here to help. To ensure a seamless visit, contact us to schedule an appointment.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.