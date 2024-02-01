News Release

The John and Tim Lewis Fine Arts and Science $1,000 scholarship is available to all graduating seniors in the Adams County Region.

The scholarship is given in memory of Tim Lewis, son of Mrs. Judy and the late John Lewis of Manchester, both of whom had a strong love and passion for the Fine Arts and Science. John was a very helpful and creative man who taught Biology and Zoology for 30 years. He enjoyed nature and not only the study of Science, but also the study of Art.

Tim enjoyed both the Sciences and Arts; he received his Associate’s Degree in Radiology, and went on to receive Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees in the Fine Arts.

The intent of the scholarship is to encourage the study of Fine Arts and/or Science towards a career in performance or education involving the Arts and/or Sciences. Applications and additional information are available from the Guidance Counselors at the county’s five high schools. Applications are now available and should be submitted via email. Deadline for applying is March 13th, 2024.

The scholarship will be awarded at the All-County Arts and Music Festival, on March 20. The recipient’s family will be contacted prior to the event. This scholarship has been awarded for many years by the Lewis family, this year being the last.

All the scholarship money was donated over the years at Lewis Mountain Herb’s Olde Thyme Herb Fair through festival parking. A special thank you to all the festival attendees and donors, volunteer parkers, arts council, secret judging board, and the All-County Festival for the platform to present the awarded students year after year.