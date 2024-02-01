By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Adams County Commissioner Candidates

Three individuals are running for the January 2 seat – Jason Hayslip, Teresa “Diane” Ward, and Tony Hawes Jr. who could not make the forum due to illness and will speak with the Defender in a separate interview.

Incumbent County Commissioner Diane Ward addressed the group and said, “What I want for our county is our grandchildren and their children to have the best place to live in the state of Ohio.” Ward highlighted her business experience, including 24 years as Franklin Township Clerk and longevity with the Commissioner’s office in various capacities. As a Commissioner, she is a member of the County Commissioners Association, other boards, and commissions and is the Adams County Landbank President.

Ward said, “During my tenure as Commissioner, the office has procured over $35 million in grant awards.” She continued discussing items the Commissioners have in the works, including the renovation of the Job and Family Services Building for the Adams County Board of Health, which has outgrown its current facility, and the Board of Elections and Coroner’s office. Ward also touched on current and future infrastructure projects.

Jason Hayslip was raised on a farm and started his career in the manufacturing industry, working for nearly two decades in the city. Hayslip now works for the Sheriff’s Department, and for the last 15 years, he has pastored a local church. Hayslip quotes a scripture from his first sermon, Luke 1:37, “For with God nothing shall be impossible.” He said it was good to know that we could come together on common ground and love one another no matter who we are.

Hayslip focused on balancing budgets and wasteful spending. He said, “When we work with someone else’s money, we do it with absolute respect.” Hayslip said he would focus “on strategic investments, economic development, and growing our county and public safety.” He shared the consensus of needed infrastructure. Hayslip said, “My vision for Adams County is very, very simple – leave it better than I found it.”

The January 3 seat has four candidates vying for the office. Barbara Moore is the sitting Commissioner, and her opponents include Jeremy Caldwell, Calvin Robinson, and Troy Dotson.

Barbara Moore graduated from The Ohio State University and earned her law degree from Kaplan University in 1997. Moore has practiced law in Adams County for over 26 years and has owned her business for over 20 years. The Central Committee appointed her as a Commissioner in 2019 to fulfill an unexpired term. In 2020, she was elected for the seat.

Moore described her vision for Adams County, “I see a future where our children and our children’s children and their children do not have to leave Adams County to make a living wage.” She explained that she has worked toward that goal for five years. “This is not something that can be accomplished in one short term,” said Moore.

Moore discussed the Commissioners’ current work regarding infrastructure and the vital piece of the puzzle – natural gas. Regarding the Winchester Industrial Park, Moore said, “We can’t wait for some company to come in and rescue us and put that infrastructure in place. We can’t wait for somebody else to do those things. We must be proactive.”

Moore explained that the state has decided that the county commissioners are responsible for determining whether large-grid solar farms can come to Adams County. The Commissioners feel that is a decision for the townships because each has different needs. She touched on the landbank, the restoration of properties, and the opioid crisis. Moore said the commissioners are working on an addition to the Children’s Home and building a new dog kennel. Concluding Moore promised, “I will always welcome your input on the needs of our county.”

Calvin Robinson declared, “I’m not a politician.” He said, “We keep electing politicians, but nothing seems to be getting any better.” He doesn’t think that people understand that we have a state constitution and Bill of Rights and emphasizes that our elected officials must represent the people who elected them.

“We need to do better,” continued Robinson, pointing out that elected officials must vote for the people’s will. He said, “I don’t want to make promises I can’t keep. The only promise I can keep is to represent the people.”

Jeremy Caldwell is a deputy sheriff working for the Ohio Valley School District in the West Union Schools. His experience includes law enforcement, business ownership, and entrepreneurship. He was straightforward and said, “I’ve never balanced a budget for a county before – but here’s the thing – I know people that have. We have resources – we have experts. We can lean on people in those positions.” Caldwell underlined the importance of working together and leaning on the pillars of the community.

Caldwell understands that people have views and visions and want their voices to be heard. He said, “Sometimes the best way to get the job done is to do it ourselves. We’ve got to get in there and get our hands dirty.” He continued promising to be a voice for the people and said, “We are all stronger together.” In that same manner, he described the commissioners as three people collectively putting their minds together for the benefit of others. He concluded, “Adams County is a beautiful place, and I sure hope you elect me to keep it that way.”

Troy Dotson served in the Air Force branch of the military following high school. He said he is pro-God, pro-family, and pro-guns. Dotson discovered his niche was in technology while working with the Adams County Hospital. When answering about his budgeting experience, he highlighted that he and a group of others started the IT department for the hospital, which eventually became their data center.

In 2008, he decided to obtain a Bachelor’s Degree in Practical Ministry. After hearing a conversation about the Census and bringing money into the community, he served in the 2020 census. Dotson is a proponent of seeking grant funding for projects and continuing to grow businesses in Adams County.

Adams County Sheriff Candidates

Six Republicans are running for Adams County Sheriff – Kenny Dick, Shawn Cooley, Bob Ruebusch, Donnie Edgington, Sam Purdin, and Mike Estep. Purdin and Estep were unable to attend Thursday’s forum.

Shawn Cooley has been in law enforcement for 41 years. He said, “I’ve spent my career serving and protecting the people of Adams County.” Cooley spoke about his time at the Sheriff’s Department and various law enforcement jobs. Cooley worked on multiple homicides, including the case of serial killer Darrell Walters. He currently works for the West Union Police Department.

Cooley believes the most significant issue facing Adams County is the drug epidemic. He wants to put the drug and canine units back in Adams County and work with state and federal task forces. He said, “This is not something a small Sheriff’s Department can do on its own; you have to have help.”

Cooley said that the lack of manpower is affecting the Sheriff’s Department. He plans to have an aggressive recruiting program targeting local schools and colleges. Cooley is making connections to find subsidies for deputies’ $15.00 an hour pay rate.

Bob Ruebusch bought a farm in Adams County in 1995. “I love Adams County, so I’ll always do everything possible to make this the best community possible.” He describes himself as a Christian with over 50 years of law enforcement experience. He said he thinks common sense and hard work are essential.

Ruebusch, who joined the Adams County Sheriff’s Department as Chief Deputy last year, echoed Cooley and said the workforce is a “big problem.” He explained that every police department in the country faces a manpower issue. Ruebusch also noted the importance of community safety. He spent 34 years in Cincinnati, 21 of those years as a supervisor, and 16 of those years in three separate drug units. He explained that he had great success knowing how to tackle the drug problem. Ruebusch described his involvement in riots, shootings, and killings.

Taking the time to recognize his family, Ruebusch said, “Wife, family, friends, they really make a difference.” He highlighted his graduation from the FBI National Academy and said, “They teach you how to be a good leader.” He talked about his time with Sheriff Kimmy Rogers and said, “I learn daily from the Sheriff.” Ruebusch also commended all first responders, saying, “I’ll bring everything I can and work as hard as I can for the people of Adams County.”

Kenny Dick started his law enforcement career on September 2, 1998, as an investigator with the Prosecutor’s Office – a position he still holds today. At the start of 2001, Dick began an additional position as an investigator for the Coroner’s Office. He has duly worked in those positions for the past 23 years. During his work career, Dick also attended college and graduated summa cum laude from Ohio University with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Dick also works as a road deputy for the Adams County Sheriff’s Department. He said, “I wanted to see what the deputies see daily.”

“My dedication is to the citizens of Adams County,” said Dick. Since 2011, he has served as the principal law enforcement investigator to handle all crimes against children. Dick is involved from the beginning to the end of an investigation when it is presented to the jury. He is dedicated to his job and the protection of children.

Dick said that Adams County is like other small counties with illicit drug issues. He is thankful for law enforcement and a judicial system that works hard to quell this problem. Dick provided plans for a better system, including establishing a monitored daily hotline. This hotline will enable citizens to call and report drug activity in the community. The information would be passed on to law enforcement officers who can begin investigation and surveillance, leading to successful prosecution.

“I’ve dedicated my whole career to the protection and well-being of children,” said Dick. He commended Sheriff Kimmy Rogers for his excellent programs involving children and highlighted Boot Camp. Dick announced the January 29 launch of the Handle with Care Program in local schools that the Adams County Prosecutor’s Office sponsors. This program, spearheaded by retired schoolteacher Susie McFarland and investigator Kenny Dick aims to help children who have been exposed to traumatic episodes. Over 400 individuals from law enforcement, teachers, first responders, medical, and the community have trained for the program through their efforts. Part of the program includes first responders visiting schools every week to expose children positively. Dick concluded, “For those of us who deal only the worst, it helps us to realize that there is good in this world, and there is still innocence, and that’s our children.”

Donnie Edgington closed the evening, speaking about his wife, daughters, and grandchildren. He said, “This is my home. This is where my life is.” He told the audience he was a Mason and had a 32nd Scottish Rite Degree.

Edgington retired from the State Highway Patrol in 2017. He said, “If they’d let me, I’d go back in a heartbeat.” He explained that he was second on the Lucasville 1993 prison riot scene and called it a “wonderful learning experience.”

“We have a drug problem in this county,” said Edgington. He reported that Adams County ranks third out of the 88 counties in Ohio for drug overdose deaths. Edgington stated that the drug problem in Adams County brings up another problem – homelessness. “But not everyone homeless in this county is from this county,” he said. Discussing the southern border issue, Edgington said Adams County has a problem on a smaller basis. “We have 28 miles along the Ohio River,” he said. Edgington described drugs and human trafficking. He elaborated on folks who are not residents getting dropped off at drug rehabilitation centers in Adams County. He said, “We have our own problems – we need to address our problems.”

Adams County voters have much to consider over the next several weeks. The People’s Defender will continue to report and update readers and help you make the best-informed decision on Election Day.