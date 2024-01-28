Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for Fall Semester, which begins in August, can benefit from various financial resources to help offset the cost of a college education.

In addition to the different kinds of financial aid available through federal and state programs, Southern State offers a variety of Trustee and Foundation scholarships. We give away nearly 100 scholarships each year. One of them could be yours!

Scholarships are available to both transfer students and those intending to pursue a degree leading to immediate employment. Students enrolled in the College Credit Plus program are not eligible.

To apply, visit https://southernstate.awardspring.com or call our Financial Aid Department at 800.628.7722, Ext. 2515 to learn more. Students only need to complete one scholarship application, which could qualify them for multiple awards.

The Fall Semester 2024 application deadline is Friday, March 31.

Below are just a few examples of scholarship opportunities that are available:

Alice Mae Smith Adams County Scholarship: For students pursuing visual arts, business, or accounting career paths as well as demonstrating an appreciation for art.

Deputy Charles A. Taylor Memorial Scholarship and William F. Thoroman Memorial Scholarship: For students majoring in law enforcement or the Basic Peace Officer Training certificate.

Edward K. Daniels Memorial Scholarship: For returning SSCC drama students.

Hillcrest Foundation Fund : For those interested in a career in the renewable energy industry or related engineering field.

Joyce Fender Family Scholarship: Single mother pursuing a business major.

NCB Minority Excellence Scholarship: For students of color, with preference given to those majoring in business or computer science.

Sara M. Barrere Memorial Trust Scholarship: For students who demonstrate how they have exhibited responsibility to self, family, school and community.

Scholarships are also available for students majoring in Early Childhood Education, Computer Science, Medical Assisting, and more.