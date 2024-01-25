Waverly, Ohio – The Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) will conduct the Adams County First Round Caucus Meeting on Monday, January 29 at 2 p.m. at the Adams County Government Center, Conference Room located at 215 N. Cross Street, West Union, Ohio.

In the First Round Caucus Meeting, OVRDC staff, in coordination with local officials will update the county’s membership, and staff will provide attendees with important program and project updates.

The meeting is open to the public. Comments and/or questions by attendees on regional issues or projects are encouraged. For further information about the meeting agenda, contact John Hemmings, OVRDC Executive Director, or Stephanie Gilbert, OVRDC Transportation Planning Coordinator at 1-740-947-2853.

Media contact:

Gina Collinsworth, OVRDC Public Information Coordinator

gcollinsworth@ovrdc.org

(740) 947-2853

About OVRDC

Ohio Valley Regional Development Commission (OVRDC) is a regional planning commission dedicated to the

development of Southern Ohio, providing multi-jurisdictional planning and economic

development, administrative, professional and technical assistance to local governments,

nonprofits, communities and citizens in a twelve-county region. More information at www.ovrdc.org.

#