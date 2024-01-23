By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

With a seven-game winning streak on the line, the Peebles Lady Indians traveled to Eastern Brown High School on January 210 to play the nightcap of the Winter Hoops Classic, facing off in an “across the river” battle with the Mason County Lady Royals. The Kentucky visitors were no match for the red-hot Peebles girls, and like a lot of teams, had no answer for Lady Indians’ senior guard Payton Johnson.

In a dominating 57-29 win over the Lady Royals, Johnson’s stat line added up to the elusive triple-double- 23 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Teammate Abigail Smalley also hit double figured with 10 points and Angel Gray added 9 as the Lady Indians outscored Mason 31-12 in the second half to cruise to the easy victory.

On Monday, January 22, Coach Sidney Pell and her squad made it a nine-game winning streak, going on the road to defeat the Hillsboro Lady Indians 56-50, improving their overall mark on the season to 13-2.

The Peebles girls will be back in action on Wednesday, January 24 when they host Williamsburg in non-conference action and then follow that up the next night by traveling to West Union to face the Lady Dragons in Southern Hills Athletic Conference play.

At press time, the Lady Indians stood 7-2 in the SHAC, one game behind North Adams and Lynchburg in the tight race for the big school division crown.