Faye Parker, age 81 years of West Union, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 19, 2024. Faye was born April 7, 1942 in Blue Creek, Ohio to the late Wesley and Rosetta (Campbell) Brown.

Faye worked at Adams Rural Electric for 26 years and Walmart for 16 years.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Albert Parker of West Union; daughter Roselee Ackerman of Hillsboro; grandchildren, Bryan Ferrell, Amber Ferrell, Sarah Ackerman and several great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. at the Thompson-Meeker Funeral Home in West Union. Burial will follow in the Kirker Cemetery.

Visitation will be held the day of the service from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Bethlehem Church.