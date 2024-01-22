Bradley W. Fletcher, age 44, of West Union, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on January 14, 2024, at his home in West Union, Ohio.

Brad was born May 23, 1979, in West Union, Ohio to Arthur Fletcher and Christine Unger. Brad was a member of the Nelsonville VFW and loved to go play pool. Church and God meant a lot to Brad. He was a member of the Life Point Church and was always there to lend a helping hand at the church and to others.

Surviving are his father, Arthur Fletcher; mother, Christine Unger; step father, Mark Unger; daughter, Kayleigh Smith; grandchildren, Bradley Fletcher and Lucy Potts; brothers, Jacob Fletcher and Aaron Fletcher; sister, Amber (Matt) Redman; nieces, Aliyah and Rachel; and nephew, Xander.

Brad was preceded in death by grandparents, Tirzah and James Jones; and aunt, Barb McCoy.

Per the wishes of the family, there will be a simple cremation with no services at this time.

Arrangements are by the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home of Logan, Ohio.