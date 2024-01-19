By Julia McCane-Knox

Are you looking for the perfect way to make your preschooler’s winter season more exciting and engaging? Come to Storytime to engage your preschoolers with fun themes like Quilts, Numbers, Sickness and Health, and Nests. Storytime helps children develop essential early literacy skills in phonics, vocabulary, math, art, reading, and motor skills. They’ll also enjoy making new friends and creating unforgettable memories. Plus, each participant will take home an Enrichment Kit filled with goodies to continue the learning at home. Don’t miss this terrific opportunity to enrich your child’s winter experience.

Quilt Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, at the North Adams Library. We will sing “Grandma’s Quilt,” do Phonercise, create a Paper Quilt Craft, create a Friendship Quilt, and listen to Mooshka, A Quilt Story by July Paschkis. In addition, Numbers Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24 at the Peebles Library. We will sing a “Letter N Phonics” song using American Sign Language, create a Butterfly Clothespin Craft, play a Hopping Squares Activity, and listen to Butterfly Colors and Counting by Jerry Pallotta and Shennen Bersani.

Sick and Get-Well Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, January 24 at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs and rhymes, create an Alphabet Soup Craft, and listen to Bear Feels Sick by Karma Wilson. Furthermore, Nest Storytime will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, January 25 at the West Union Library. We will sing “Blue Bird, Blue Bird,” create a Paper Nest and Eggs Craft, and listen to The Perfect Nest by Catherine Friend.

Families can join us for some winter fun, too. Join us at noon on Saturday, January 27 at the Peebles Library to learn how to paint a snowman in a winter scene. Spend a cozy afternoon with friends and family and enjoy some snacks. Do not miss the chance to show off your creative side.

Teens aged 12 – 18 are invited to immerse themselves in art at our Resin Craft Program at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 23 at the West Union Library. We will socialize, eat snacks, and create art with resin. You don’t need to bring any supplies to our program – we’ve got you covered. Our library supplies everything you’ll need to create unique pieces of resin art. All you need to bring is a few friends and your love of crafting.

Adults, if you want a way to connect with fellow book lovers in your community, join us for one of our book clubs. At 5:30 p.m. on Monday, January 22 at the Peebles Library, we will discuss People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks. At 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 25 at the North Adams Library, we will discuss The Beekeepers Ball by Susan Wiggs. Our book clubs are perfect for finding new favorite books, discovering new authors, and engaging with other passionate readers. Whether you’re a fan of classic literature or the latest bestsellers, you’re sure to find something to love in our book clubs.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news.