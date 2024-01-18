Peggy Jo Ann Clough, 87 years of age, of Peebles, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio.

Peggy was born on December 13, 1936 in Peebles, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth and Garnet (Leeth) Dick. Peggy was a member of the Louisville Community Church, where she played the piano for many years. She was also a member of the Farm Bureau.

In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clough, whom she married on February 18, 1955, and who passed away on October 7, 2012; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Marian Dick.

Peggy is survived by her two daughters, Leesa and Steve Hively of Peebles and Kim Weethee, of Sardinia; as well as her son, Alan and Mindy Clough of Peebles. She also leaves two brothers, Steve and Diana Dick and Danny and Kay Dick, both of Peebles. Peggy will be missed by her grandchildren, Ashton, Kayla and Baylie; along with her two great-grandchildren, Isaac and Colton.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, January 18, 2024, beginning at 1 p.m. at the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home in Peebles. Richard Williams officiated the service and burial followed at the Louisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Peggy’s memory to the Louisville Community Church, 1972 Church Road, Peebles, Ohio 45660.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Wallace-Thompson Funeral Home.