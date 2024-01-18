News Release

Maysville Community & Technical College is pleased to announce that every student in the 2023 cohort of the college’s Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program has passed the National Physical Therapy Examination on their first attempt and gained employment.

This is the second year in a row that the PTA program has had a 100% pass rate on the national licensing exam.

Abby Clifford, a member of the 2023 cohort, said the PTA program well prepared her to successfully pass the exam and get a job at ApexNetwork Physical Therapy.

“To me, the PTA program at MCTC represents excellence in the physical therapy profession,” said Clifford. “Through the program I enhanced my critical thinking and professional skills, developed resilience, and formed interpersonal relationships that will last a lifetime.”

New students are admitted once yearly with PTA courses beginning each January.

The program admitted their first cohort in 2021.

Demand for physical therapy services is expected to increase in response to the healthcare needs of an older population and growing rates of chronic conditions such as diabetes and obesity.

A physical therapist assistant may work under the supervision of a physical therapist in settings such as rehabilitation centers, outpatient clinics, skilled nursing facilities, extended care facilities, athletic training facilities, home health care, school systems, and hospitals.

The PTA program is a selective admissions program. Those interested must also complete the pre-admissions conference prior to admission deadline October 1.

The PTA program is located on the Montgomery Campus in Mt. Sterling, with classroom, laboratory and faculty offices located on the second floor of the facility. Students enrolled in the program are expected to attend all program courses in person unless otherwise specified in course syllabi.

To learn more about the PTA program, contact Mary Alice Prater by emailing maryalice.prater@kctcs.edu or Lauren Donovan at lauren.donovan@kctcs.edu.