Honoring the life Jimmy Kimmerly

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

Jimmy Kimmerly Sr., “Little Jimmy”, was a beloved soul with love in his heart and a bounce (and a clog) in his step. He never met a stranger.

Fellow clogger, teacher, and close friend Evie Poe told the story of meeting Jimmy when he was around 71 years old. She said, “He walked into the studio and said, ‘I’ve heard you teach clogging here, and I’d love to learn to do that.’”. From that day forward, he danced his way into many hearts. Jimmy liked performing to “The Old Man From the Mountain’s Coming Home”.

Jimmy went home on January 6, 2024. He was 100 years old. He leaves behind his son, James W. Kimmerly Jr., daughter Cheryl Dull, sisters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and numerous extended family and friends. He was married to Thelma Kimmerly, who preceded him in death. Jimmy’s son Charles passed away in August 2023.

Jimmy served his country in the Navy during World War II and survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. He was active in many organizations, including the Fraternal Order of Eagles In Maysville, Kentucky, the American Legion and VFW of Manchester, and the Disabled American Veterans.

Retiring from Chrysler after 30 years working there, Jimmy continued to live a full life and began clogging with the Fancy Free Cloggers of West Union. Poe said he became her “right-hand” man. She continued, “He would do anything in the routines we asked him to do. He was so energetic and full of life.”

“He was the inspiration of the Fancy Free Cloggers,” said Poe. “He has always been and will continue to be that for us.” At age 93, Jimmy and the Fancy Free team auditioned for America’s Got Talent. Poe said they were on the commercial introducing that season, and that was all because of Jimmy.

His daughter Cheryl Dull said her Dad was well-rounded, family-oriented, good-natured, and a jokester and relayed that she had never seen him mad. Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, Jimmy’s nephew, said his uncle was “leaving behind a wonderful legacy – A wonderful husband and father to his family – A wonderful brother to his mother and other siblings -A wonderful son to his parents – A great friend to his community.”

Dull added, “Everybody fell in love with him. He had charisma.” She shared a story about when Jimmy was in his mid-90s and went through a couple of bouts with cancer. When she took him to the doctor, the physician didn’t think surgery was a good idea because of Jimmy’s age. Jimmy said, “No, I plan on living to 100. I want the surgery.” He wasn’t sad, mad, or upset. He said, “Let’s do it!” And he came through with flying colors.

“He was a very unique person,” said Dull. She said he relayed time after time that if he died tomorrow, he couldn’t complain. Dull shared that the love and support folks had shown since Jimmy’s passing was overwhelming. He would have turned 101 in April.

Upon Jimmy’s passing, Facebook flooded with condolences and memories of this sweet man. Among the many posts were messages from Navy veteran James Sandlin, C103 Radio, Sheriff Kimmy Rogers, The Eight Ball restaurant, the Manchester Ohio Veterans Club, and many more.

Dull told the story of her Dad, at age 93, throwing out the “first pitch” to his brother at the Hometown Heroes Day at the Cincinnati Reds Stadium. The year before, Jimmy was recognized as a hero survivor of Pearl Harbor. On the day of the pitch, his brother Ross was recognized for his service at D-Day. Jimmy was a huge Reds fan, and Pete Rose was his favorite player. He and Rose shared a birthday on April 14. He was an all-around sports fan, always supporting Ohio teams.

Describing her Dad as a “local celebrity” in Adams County, Dull chuckles and says he was called “Little Jimmy” and “The Dancing Man.” She said, “To me, he was just Dad.” She explained that he taught her that life is too short and that if you’ve got a dream, go for it. She said, “He inspired people in ways he didn’t even know.” When Jimmy’s wife passed away, she was only 45, and he was in his 50s. He was left with three children – one in junior high, one in high school, and one starting college. Dull said, “He was able to overcome and live life to the fullest – that’s what I take from him.”

Reminiscing, Poe said, “He was never anything but happy and constantly helping others. There wasn’t anybody who didn’t love Jimmy. He was the best.” She choked back tears and said, “Very few people that you’ll meet are like him.”

The Fancy Free team will travel to Disney this summer and dedicate their performance to Jimmy. Their awards banquet on January 21 will honor their friend and place his shoes and jacket in a display case.

Kimmerly and Poe shared many dancing duets, often winning first place awards. She said, “We did it for fun and the love of the dance.” Poe described Jimmy as “closer than a brother – the other half of me when we danced.”

Jimmy received standing ovations regularly. Poe said the team would line up on each side when he came in the studio and allow him to walk through the middle of them – he was “The King of Fancy Free.” Poe shared that clogging has brought her many good things. She said, “The best thing I can say is I taught Jimmy Kimmerly how to clog – and he became a legend.”