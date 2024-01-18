Naman Stapleton appointed as first person receiving Developmental Disability Services to serve as a member of County’s DD Board

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

January 8, 2024 will be remembered as a big day for Adams County.

Effective October 23, 2023, The Ohio Revised Code states that all counties must appoint at least one individual with developmental disabilities to their County Boards of Developmental Disabilities by July 2025. The Adams County Commissioners were proactive in their response, and on January 8, Naman Stapleton was appointed to the Adams County Board of DD. The Commissioners also recognized the exit of Shirley White, Linda Waugh and Marti Knauff and their long-term service to the county board.

Commissioner Diane Ward read a proclamation honoring the upcoming service of Naman Stapleton and announced his appointment to the Adams County Board of DD. The proclamation read in part, “Your future contributions to this community will greatly strengthen our county and will impact our community in a positive way. This award is in recognition of the first-ever appointment under House Bill 33 for an individual eligible for and receiving Developmental Disability Services to serve as a member of the Adams County Board of Developmental Disabilities.”

Board of DD Superintendent Liz Lafferty said of Stapleton’s appointment, “The appointment of Naman Stapleton to the Adams County Board of DD speaks volumes to how our society has grown to fully accept people with disabilities into roles of leadership and real-life experiences. Naman has attended board meetings at Venture Productions for years and has observed standard board meeting protocol. The board room is a familiar place to him, and he is the first to speak up and out on topics that are important to him. As Superintendent, I could not be prouder of Naman’s appointment, and I am thrilled that our county commissioners were proactive in making this appointment happen a year and a half before it had to. I always say, ‘Everyone wins when people choose to work together,’ and this was a win for our entire county. History was made today, and I am so excited to see Naman holding a seat at the table and representing our entire DD community.”

Naman added, “I’ve got to be honest with you – I can’t wait.” His mother April was equally pleased. She explained that when Naman was diagnosed as a baby, the doctor provided them with no hope. April was determined that they would prove them wrong.

Robert Stapleton, April’s husband and Naman’s father, passed away in 2020. April explained that now it’s just her and Naman. She relayed what a great help Naman has been. She said, “We have a lot of fun together.” The Stapletons like to take day trips and go on adventures. April said they are planning a trip to England someday.

April said, “I’m overwhelmed. He’s been so accepted in all avenues – so many people have been supportive.” She describes Naman as self-aware. Naman said, “I am blessed – I am.”

On Wednesday, January 10, before the Developmental Disabilities Board meeting, Commissioner Diane Ward swore in the newest members, Ty Pell and Naman Stapleton. Naman said, “I feel like I’m walking on air.”