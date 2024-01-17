By Teresa Carr

Adams County Senior Council

Administrative Assistant

Nearly everyone falls now and then, and some falls are unavoidable. But falling is not an inevitable consequence of aging. Most age-related falls are preventable once you know why they happen and take steps to minimize the risk for yourself and the person in your care whose age or health makes them especially vulnerable. Dehydration can be a very common cause of falls in older adults. It can often cause dizziness and a drop in blood pressure, which can increase the risk of falling over.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, even though one-third of adults age 65 and older experience a fall each year, fewer than half of these individuals tell their physician about it. It is essential to notify the doctor about the event. The doctor can make sure that an invisible injury did not cause or result from the fall. Have your doctor review all your medications, both prescription and over-the-counter, for their ability to cause dizziness or drowsiness. Wherever possible, eliminate or lower the dose of those that are potentially troublesome.

Fall Prevention Measures

• Staying in when it is rainy or icy outside.

· Wearing good foot support when walking. New shoes are slippery and crepe-soled shoes can cause the toe to catch.

• Having foot pain problems corrected and keeping toenails trimmed and feet healthy for good balance.

• As needed, use a walker or cane for added stability.

• Consider wearing hip protectors for added protection should you fall.

· Stop at curbs and check the height before stepping up or down. Be cautious at curbs that have been cut away to allow access for bikes or wheelchairs. The incline may lead to a fall. Avoid gravel paths.

· Use a shoulder bag or fanny pack to leave your hands free to use hand rails as you go up and down steps and on escalators.

· Grip strength is a good indicator of health as we age. If you can hold onto something with a strong grip, that may break your fall and avoid injury.

• Having regular vision screening check-ups for eyeglasses.

• Using separate reading glasses and other regular glasses if bifocals make it difficult to see the floor.

· Look carefully at floor surfaces in public buildings. Many floors are polished marble or tile that can be very slippery.

· Water therapy is a safe way for a person with a disability and older adults to exercise because there is no danger of falling.

Fear of Falling – Balance can be affected in a person with a disability, such as stroke, and consequently many older adults fear falling. Certain eye and ear disorders may increase the risk of falls. If the person in your care has balance problems, dizziness, or a spinning sensation, a physical therapy referral from the doctor may help.

To reduce fear of falling, therapists often have people practice getting up from a lying position. This increases confidence that they can get up if they fall. Any amount of exercise helps reduce the risk of falls. A fall may occur \because a person’s reflexes have changed. As people age, reflexes slow down. Additionally, drinking alcoholic beverages also increases the risk of falling. Alcohol slows reflexes and response time; causes dizziness, sleepiness, or lightheadedness; alters balance; and encourages risky behaviors that can lead to falls.

Just A Thought: “What sunshine is to flowers; smiles are to humanity. These are but trifles, to be sure; but scattered along life’s pathway, the good they do is inconceivable.” Joseph Addison