Wilma Pauline Spires, age 85, of Manchester, Ohio, passed away, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born March 27, 1938 in Stout. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy Richard Spires; parents, Carey Sherman and Cora Ethel (Conrad) McGovney; one son, Richard Carl Spires; and one grandson, Bennie Alfred Skaggs.

Pauline is survived by two daughters, Bernice Skaggs of Manchester and Diana Longfellow of Manchester; one son, Timothy R. Spires of Manchester; eight grandchildren, Tabitha Longfellow of Jacksonville, Florida, Dustin Spires of Manchester, Heather (Adam) Burton of Mt. Orab, Joshua Skaggs of Manchester, Ashley Skaggs of West Union, Cassidy Spires of Amelia, Heather (Jake) Kizer of Cherry Fork and Sidney Ellison of Hillsboro; and several great grandchildren.

Pauline worked as a machinist at the former Hercules Trouser Company in Manchester. the former Copeland Corporation in West Union, the former Parker Redrier Company in Maysville, Kentucky, the PCP Champion Company in Ripley and D and S Enterprises in Manchester. She was a member of the F.O.E. Ladies Auxiliary and Life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary # 125424, both in Maysville.

The visitation is from 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, January 19, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home in West Union, Ohio.

A second visitation will be held from 12 – 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024, also at the Lafferty Funeral Home.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at the Lafferty Funeral Home. Delmar Smith will officiate.

The interment is at the Puntenny Cemetery, Puntenny Run Road, Squirreltown in Green Township, Stout, Ohio.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.