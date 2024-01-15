By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Up in Peebles, basketball excitement is always present but so far this winter, the Indians’ junior high boys teams have give fans even more to be excited about. As of press time, both the Peebles seventh and eighth grade squads were in the midst of unbeaten seasons, the seventh grade team stands at 12-0 while the eighth graders check in at 14-0, a bright-looking future for Peebles basketball.

The Indians’ seventh grade boys, who have been described as “loaded as a baked potato” are coached by Weston Browning. Their latest conquest was a 40-9 rout of Manchester on January 13.

The small but mighty seventh grade roster includes: Keegan Puckett, Crew Wilson, Caleb Johnson, Caleb Phipps, Tyler Smith and Holden Crum.

The eighth grade Indians are coached by Nate Stephens and picked up their 14th win of the season on Saturday, also easily handling Manchester by a final score of 52-19.

The eighth grade roster consists of: Kaiden LeRouge, Lucas Krieger, Braylen Stephens, Cole Elliott, Liam Shoemaker, Bo Johnson, Ethan Chamblin, Cooper Meade and Lukas Schmus.

The Peebles boys will face one of their toughest challenges of the season this coming Saturday when they travel to Fayetteville and then will finish regular season play at Lynchburg on January 22. Up next after that will be the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Tournament, where the Indians will certainly be one of the favorites on both brackets.