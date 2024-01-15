Heather Grooms, of West Union, Ohio, died January 11, 2024. She was born October 1, 1990 in Georgetown. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Grooms.

Heather is survived by her daughter, Jada Grooms; mother, Sherry Kitchen of Winchester; three sisters, Megan (Herman) Delk of Seaman, Amber Grooms-Walker of West Union and Lucifer Nex of West Union; grandparents Donald and Joann Kitchen; and seven nieces and nephews, Draven McClanahan, David McClanahan IV, Aundrayah Delk, Bailee Delk, Chaz Walker, Carson Walker and Addi Walker.

Memorial Donations can be made to: Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated, P.O. Box 5, West Union, Ohio 45693 or by phone at (937) 544-2121.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Lafferty Funeral Home Incorporated serves the family.