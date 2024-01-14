SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.
NAME:
Cauner Boatman
SCHOOL:
Peebles High School
PARENTS:
Krystal Boatman, Charles Pinkerton
SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:
Soccer, Basketball, Track
FAVORITE SPORT:
Basketball
FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
The memories I make with my teammates
LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:
Conditioning
MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:
The Eurostep I did on Lynchburg
FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:
2 Chainz
PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:
None listed
YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:
“The Patriot”
YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:
South Park
FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:
History
FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:
Hanging out with friends
YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:
Raising Cane’s
WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:
Mel Gibson
FUTURE PLANS:
To become a doctor