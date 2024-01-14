SPORTS EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The People’s Defender will profile an Adams County senior student/athlete so our community and readers can get to know better these outstanding young people who participate both in athletics and academics in their high school.

NAME:

Cauner Boatman

SCHOOL:

Peebles High School

PARENTS:

Krystal Boatman, Charles Pinkerton

SPORTS PLAYED IN HIGH SCHOOL:

Soccer, Basketball, Track

FAVORITE SPORT:

Basketball

FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

The memories I make with my teammates

LEAST FAVORITE THING ABOUT HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS:

Conditioning

MOST MEMORABLE HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS MOMENT:

The Eurostep I did on Lynchburg

FAVORITE MUSICAL ARTIST OR GROUP:

2 Chainz

PLACE YOU’D LOVE TO TRAVEL TO:

None listed

YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE:

“The Patriot”

YOUR FAVORITE TV SHOW:

South Park

FAVORITE SCHOOL SUBJECT:

History

FAVORITE SPARE TIME ACTIVITY:

Hanging out with friends

YOUR FAVORITE RESTAURANT:

Raising Cane’s

WOULD LOVE TO TRADE PLACE FOR A DAY WITH:

Mel Gibson

FUTURE PLANS:

To become a doctor