Former local’s book placed in Museum of Appalachia

Robert E. Hawkins, a West Union native, will have his “Book of Matches” novel honored in the Museum of Appalachia. (Photo provided)

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

On December 1, 1949, The People’s Defender headlined “Peebles Man is Attack Victim.” The story was about Oliver Elliott Stayner – “O.E. Stayner, a well-known auto parts dealer of Peebles, who was found unconscious near his garage and office at Peebles Monday evening near 11 o’clock.”

The article continued, “Mr. Stayner was found to have received a severe blow behind the ear and his nose and upper lip cut and was removed to the Smith-Everett hospital in a Trefz ambulance (hearse) and then to the Veterans Hospital at Dayton where he still remains in an unconscious condition.”

“Mrs. Stayner stated that a stranger came to the door at their home on Monday evening near 10:30 o’clock and stated that his truck had broken down and needed help to get it going and needed a tire. Mr. Stayner said he didn’t want to get out of his truck in such bad weather but would sell him a tire.”

Stayner sold auto parts, his garage and office were near his home. When Mr. Stayner didn’t return home by 11 p.m., after leaving with the gentleman, Mrs. Stayner became worried and started looking for him.

On January 2, 2024, Stayner’s grandson, Robert E. Hawkins, interviewed with The People’s Defender and said that his grandmother used a book of matches to light the way because her husband had taken their only flashlight when he went to get the tire. She found him bludgeoned and lying in the auto lot. He was taken to the hospital in Portsmouth and later transported to Veterans Hospital in Dayton. At the time of the December 1, 1949 article, officials were still trying to identify the man or men who left the residence with Mr. Stayner. A $200 reward was offered. Also, on December 1, 1949, Mr. Stayner passed away from the injuries he sustained during the attack on November 28.

In 2019, Robert Elliott Hawkins’s book, “A Book of Matches – The Life, Murder, and Family of an Appalachian War Veteran”, was published by the Jesse Stuart Foundation. Hawkins wrote the historical memoir as a testament to his family and the brutal murder of his grandfather, Oliver “Zeke” Elliott Stayner.

The backdrop of the book is Appalachia. The story moves from The Great Depression through World War II and Stayner’s return home from the war to pursue the “American Dream.” Throughout the book, Hawkins intertwines world, national, and regional history.

Growing up, Hawkins didn’t know what happened on the Monday evening following Thanksgiving Day in 1949. He heard that his grandfather had been pistol-whipped in a fight and his death was accidental, but his family never elaborated on the story. Hawkins’ mother, Susan, was only nine months old when the incident occurred, and her older sister, Dottie, was three years old. Hawkins learned the true story as an adult.

Hawkins said he knew he had a compelling story to tell. He did five years of extensive research and two years writing the memoir, noting the many resources used, including The History of Adams County, Ohio, his grandmother Edith’s five-year diary, Oliver’s letters from World War II, multiple newspaper publishing, court documentation, the autopsy, and many more. He said, “I wanted the book to be true to the history – this is what happened.”

In late December 2023, WLWT Channel 5 interviewed Hawkins, and he shared a big announcement – the book is being placed in The Museum of Appalachia, which is affiliated with the Smithsonian Institution.

Speaking with the Defender, Hawkins described his grandfather as a war veteran who had done well for himself after returning home from World War II. He said that Stayner was “unceremoniously murdered” by another war veteran between Thanksgiving and Christmas in 1949 following a church party held at his and his wife Edith’s home.

The book tells a detailed story of Stayner’s life, family, and the events that occurred the night of his attack near his home on Route 41 in Peebles, Ohio. Hawkins said The People’s Defender reported that two men came to Stayner’s door asking for help, and a sister of one of them was the driver. After his research, Hawkins believes the plan was to rob his grandfather.

In his Channel 5 interview, Harrison discussed the legal precedent the case set, “It was the first murder case that resulted in the death penalty in that county. It was a new technology.” The case went to trial before the State Supreme Court twice. Hawkins said, “It was very significant for the time and really rattled this small community.”

The People’s Defender archives are peppered with this story from 1949 through the early 1950’s. Hawkins’ book is a poignant historical account of the times and his family’s experience.

Hawkins said of the book’s new distinction, “All of a sudden, we caught fire and struck a nerve with people.” For the book to be recognized by the Smithsonian Institute brings it to a whole new level.”

Hawkins and his wife Charlyne live in Nashville, Tennessee, where they have resided for 24 years. He is a graduate of West Union High School and Morehead State University. His grandfather “Zeke” was an avid sports lover and basketball player. Hawkins followed in his footsteps as a talented basketball player for West Union High School.

Along with being a published author, Hawkins is a special education teacher in Nashville, where he was named Teacher of the Year last year. He is also a singer/songwriter and recording artist in Nashville and toured with The Van-Dells and other artists.

Hawkins’s mother Susan resides in Hamilton, Ohio, and his Aunt Dottie lives in West Union. His other aunts and uncles, who are all from Adams County, reside in or near the county.

After the book was released in 2019, Hawkins had to cancel book signings due to COVID. He is rescheduling signings for this spring. There are plans for the book to come out as a historical documentary. Hawkins is also writing a screenplay and hopes the book will be a movie someday.

For more information, visit robhawkins.com. Purchase the book at Joseph-Beth Booksellers, Jesse Stuart Foundation online store, Amazon.com, and other local locations to read the story.