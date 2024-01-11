R. B. Ellison Park in Peebles gets a facelift

By Sherry Larson

People’s Defender

The Adams County Health and Wellness Coalition aims to create healthy communities. Coordinator of Adams County Creating Healthy Communities Debbie Ryan shared information about the R.B. Ellison Park, in Peebles, renovation that began in early 2023 and was recently completed.

Ryan said, “One of the strategies for creating healthy communities for active living is to build a new or refurbish an existing park.” Creating Healthy Communities has worked collaboratively with the Village of Peebles on many projects. Ryan noted the 2015 addition of a skate park and a splash pad to the R.B. Ellison Park. Peeble’s Village Administrator, Danny Pertuset, said the splash pad is a huge success and commented on the many good things the group has helped achieve for the Village.

The park needed a facelift – major updating. A couple of years ago, a resident wrote a letter asking if the Village could build an ADA-compliant sidewalk leading to the splash pad so their child could enjoy the feature. Ryan said, “We had to do that – so we developed a plan and worked with the Village.” The plan also included new lighting, a new shelter house roof, some new benches, a sunshade, a new picnic table, a new swing set, and “play” pieces. They also spruced up by painting, fixing, and removals.

It was a collective effort of Creating Healthy Communities, the Village of Peebles, and GE volunteers. The folks from GE did repairs, installed play equipment, poured concrete, and other job requirements. Ryan said, “They are phenomenal people.” The Village’s contributions included removing trees and stumps, installing safe zones, leveling the ground, painting, and more. “The Village of Peebles was exceptional to work with, and we want to thank them,” said Ryan.

Funding for the project came partly from the Adams County Creating Health Communities grant administered through the AC Health Department – Ohio Department of Health, GE Volunteer Fund, and monetary assistance from the Village of Peebles (no extra expense to residents).

Ryan said the park is a pretty place with lots of traffic. The recycling station is located at the park. Many families visit, in and out of the county, especially to use the splash pad. Kids are often seen on their scooters, bikes, rollerblades, and skateboards.

Pertuset appreciates the willingness of Creating Health Communities to work on this project. He said, “This isn’t the first project they’ve done, and everything is appreciated. We worked well together and accomplished a lot.” Ryan concluded,

“I’m anxious to see it in full swing this spring.”