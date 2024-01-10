“I was very glad to find some of your children walking in truth, in keeping with a command we have received from the Father.” 2 John 1:4

Oxford Languages define free will as, “the ability to act at one’s own discretion”. My husband and I were discussing humanity, the degradation of the times, and the eternal reality of heaven and hell. I was lamenting that redemption is so widely available, but it seems so few will claim it. My husband replied with a simple truth. One that I know, but it stuck in my mind in a different way this time. He said, “People have free will. Even God himself doesn’t demand people follow Him. Remember, even angels long to look into these things.”

The Heavenly Father loves us so much, that He allowed humanity free will. There is no catch; He simply wants fellowship with us. Jesus loved us so much that He descended from perfection and glory, became sin though He never sinned Himself, and returned to life again, and through the ages until the end of time, He advocates ceaselessly for those who love Him and believe in Him.

Angels are created beings who inhabit heaven with God. They were created to glorify God and minister to humanity. Angels exist in God’s presence. They see His might, majesty, power and glory every moment. Their work as ministers to humanity must be interesting. They see God; they support Christ-followers, yet they themselves have never felt separation from the Father. They have not personally experienced the grace and mercy and joy of redemption, but they see frail humans experience it. It’s no wonder it piques they curiosity. Angels must wonder at the true transformation and sadden over lackadaisical faith.

Because of this conversation, Matthew 22:14 has been on my mind: “For many are invited, but few are chosen.” God’s grace through Jesus’ propitiation is free to all people, but so is free will: “the ability to act at one’s own discretion”. Some will genuinely surrender while some sin will whisk away.

Later in that same conversation, we discussed how tests and trials prove the genuineness of faith. Referencing a podcast he’d heard, my husband appealed to my mind’s eye through this metaphor.

Intellectual property credit to the unknown podcaster: (paraphrased) Consider this physical life as more a simulation like The Hunger Games. Your eternal spirit was placed in a temporary vessel. That vessel was put in enemy territory. Your time in that vessel on

this earth is a series of trials to prove if your spirit will be faithful to the Creator till the end.

That metaphor appealed to my literary side. It makes this life less dauting when I keep my mind fixed on fellowship with the Father, fostering fruits of His kingdom and His will here on earth, and trust that one day eternity becomes reality. When that day comes, all those found faithful will converge and worship and work in a new heaven and new earth. Reality will be forever changed to perfection always.

Life isn’t about forcing salvation on anyone and everyone. Life is about loving Christ, The Father, and the Holy Spirit. It’s about planting seeds. Life is about discipling those that believe in Him who can then go and make more disciples. Life is about keeping our eyes on the prize: knowing The Father.

Randy Alcorn wrote, “The best of life on Earth is a glimpse of Heaven; the worst of life is a glimpse of Hell. For Christians, this present life is the closest they will come to Hell. For unbelievers, it is the closest they will come to Heaven.”

“I have no greater joy than this: to hear that my children are walking in truth.” 3 John 1:4

*I am not promoting The Hunger Games.