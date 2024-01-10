By Julia McCane-Knox

Chase away the winter blues with Storytime! Join us for exciting programs that are designed with your preschoolers in mind. Children will be engaged and excited to learn with themes like Penguins, Monkeys, Opposites, and Winter. Children will develop early literacy skills in phonics, vocabulary, math, art, reading, and motor skills while making new friends and creating unforgettable memories. Each participant will take home an Enrichment Kit filled with goodies to continue the learning at home.

Penguins Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, January 16, at the North Adams Library. We will sing the “Penguin Song,” do Phonercise, create a Penguin Toilet Paper Roll Craft, play a Penguin Alphabet Board game, practice writing the letter Pp, and listen to Penguin Problems by Jory John. In addition, Monkey Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 17, at the Peebles Library. We will sing a “5 Little Monkeys” song using American Sign Language, create a Paper Bag Monkey Puppet, and listen to Grumpy Monkey Up All Night by Suzanne Lang.

Opposites Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, January 17, at the Manchester Library. We will sing classic kid’s songs, and rhymes, create Stop and Go Signs, and listen to Big Bear, Small Mouse by Karma Wilson. Furthermore, Winter and Snowmen Storytime will be at 11 a.m., on Thursday, January 18, at the West Union Library. We will sing songs, create a Cottonball Snowman Craft, and listen to The Missing Mitten Mystery by Steven Kellogg.

You won’t want to miss our family programs at the Manchester and West Union Libraries each month! Join us as we watch Arctic Dogs at 2 p.m., on Friday, January 19, at the Manchester Library. We’ll dive into a magical, winter wonderland and enjoy a tale of perseverance. We will also enjoy some tasty refreshments. Moreover, if art is something your family enjoys then come to Craft Smorgasbord on Saturday, January 20, at 1 p.m., at the West Union Library to create anything your imagination desires! All supplies are provided by the library.

If your children are between the ages of 6 and 11 and enjoy science, technology, engineering, art, or math then come to After School STEAM Adventures! We will explore forces and energy with Domino Racers at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, January 10, and Thursday, January 11, at the North Adams Library! We will create, design, and set them in motion for a great Domino run.

We have exciting programs for teens, too. Join us at 4:30 p.m., on Thursday, January 18, at the Peebles Library for Trivia Night! Spend a cozy evening with friends and family, and after Trivia, you can submit your ideas for themes and questions for future events. Don’t miss the chance to show off your knowledge and warm up with delicious hot cocoa.

Call us for more information about our library programs, services, and resources: West Union Library: 937-544-2591 – Peebles Library: 937-587-2085 – North Adams Library: 937-386-2556 – Manchester Library: 937-549-3359. Go to our website at adamscolibrary.org for more library news